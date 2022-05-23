Monday AM Forecast: Tracking several rounds of rain

Stay connected this week as several rounds of rain move in.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! This week the forecast is very dynamic with a lot of moving parts. Overnight rain will continue to clear, leaving it very muggy to start the day. This afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Showers will bubble up along the coast first early in the afternoon. Those showers will move north into Parishes south of I-10. More isolated shower activity will be in the Baton Rouge area and areas further north. About 40% of the viewing area will see rain today while most areas get skipped over.

Up Next: Every day this week is going to look a little bit different. Be sure to check back for the most up to date information. Tuesday rain will come in along a boundary from west to east. The afternoon hours will be most active, and most areas will see at least one quick shower as it passes through. Showers and storms may last through about 10 p.m. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s before rain moves in.

On Wednesday, the next line of showers and storms will start earlier in the day. This line again stretching the length of the WBRZ viewing area, so most will see some rain. Traffic will likely be moving a little slower on Wednesday morning as drivers navigate through the rain. This line will not last the whole day and some sun will be around in the afternoon, bringing temperatures into the mid 80s. One more boundary will pass through on Thursday morning bringing a few more scattered showers. Rainfall totals will be 1-3 inches with isolated higher mounts. Storms are expected to be largely non-severe, but a severe thunderstorm warning or a flood advisory are not out of the question. Conditions will dry out Friday and into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on rain. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

The NHC is keeping a close eye on the rainmaker currently over the Gulf Coast states. No tropical development expected.

Surface observations and radar data indicate that the area of low pressure previously over the north-central Gulf of Mexico has now moved inland about 15 miles west-northwest of Pensacola, Florida. As this system continues to move further inland tonight, tropical cyclone development is not expected. However, the system continues to produce disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama and this activity is expected to spread northeastward across the southeastern U.S. over the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...near 0 percent.