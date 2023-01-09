Monday AM Forecast: Some patchy fog this morning, dense fog advisory cancelled

Some fog around the area this morning and cloudy skies expected this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up with temperatures in the 40s this morning. The foggy conditions will begin to clear as the sun rises this morning. Into the afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid-60s and some clouds will start to build in. Today will be dry, but humid. The clouds and humidity stick around overnight into Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 40s again.

The DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for most of the WBRZ viewing area has been cancelled.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will be a cool start, and there is a chance to see some patchy fog to start the day. As the sunrises temperatures will creep into the upper-60s and some will even hit 70°. There will still be cloud cover lingering around the area but we do not see rain return back into the forecast until Wednesday night. Starting Wednesday, winds will shift out of the south pumping more moisture into our area. Temperatures will also be on a gradual warming trend and will be in the mid-70s by the afternoon. Warm temperatures and added moisture will fuel some isolated showers ahead of the main line we are tracking into Thursday. Thursday will not be a total washout, but there will be some showers along a cold front that will move through the Capital Area. We are expecting less than an inch of rain, but depending on where showers set up localized areas could pick up more. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.