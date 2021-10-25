Monday AM Forecast: Severe storms will be possible along Wednesday's cold front

Severe weather will be possible along a cold front on Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is high and will stay high all day long. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will climb to near 90 this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be warm and muggy as well. Temperatures will trend in the upper 80s with uncomfortable humidity.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE on Wednesday as the next cold front comes through. I am tracking out the latest on WBRZ and WBRZ+ until 9am! pic.twitter.com/pWHJLnLqqo — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) October 25, 2021

There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe weather on Wednesday with the storms that will move in along the cold front. Showers and storms will move into the area ahead of the cold front at early as noon on Wednesday. Stronger showers and storms will pass through in the evening between 4-8 pm. These storms will be moving west to east bringing gusty winds and heavy downpours. There is a chance some of these storms become severe with strong winds or even an isolated tornado.

After the front passes through on Wednesday evening, cooler air will rush in. Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the 50s. Afternoon highs will max out in the low 70s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is currently one tropical disturbance off the east coast of the US. It is forecast to move out to sea and will not be a threat to the local area.

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of the United States during the next day or so. The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system will likely bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. By the end of the week, the low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S. coast. For more information on this system, including storm watches and warnings, see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and High Seas Forecasts issued by the Ocean Prediction Center. The formation chance over the next 5 days is 40%.

