Monday AM Forecast: Fall begins today, summer won't let go

Fall officially begins at 1:19pm, but the new workweek starts warm and humid. High pressure remains in control early on, keeping rain chances on the lower side, but a rise in humidity and shower activity is expected as we head closer to midweek. By late week, attention turns to a front that could bring more widespread rain and storms.

Today & Tonight:

Expect another warm day with highs climbing into the lower 90s. A mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds will dominate, though a stray shower is possible this afternoon. Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 60s north to mid-70s south under mostly clear skies. Some storms will linger along the coast after midnight.





Up Next:

Tuesday and Wednesday, a moist, southerly flow will increase moisture over the area, allowing a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or storms. Toward the end of the week, a stronger system will dig southward, pushing a cold front into the area. This front should bring scattered showers and storms through Thursday before drier, more comfortable air filters in behind it Friday and the weekend.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Gabrielle is strengthening over the Atlantic, and as of Monday morning, it's a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph. The system will pass east of Bermuda today, but swells are forecast to reach the U.S. East Coast this week, bringing dangerous surf and rip currents. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a tropical wave near the Leeward Islands has a low chance for development. Another wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands will struggle today and Tuesday, but has a medium chance for development later this week.





– Dave

