59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday AM Forecast: Another dry day in the forecast

3 hours 57 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 5:56 AM April 24, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Today will be a near repeat of yesterday with a cool and comfortable afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A chilly start to the week, temperatures this morning are dipping into the low-to-mid 50s across the Capital Area. By this afternoon, daytime highs will hold in the low-70s. You will stay completely dry today but skies will stay partly sunny. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-50s to start your Tuesday.

Up Next: The cool weather does not stick around for long. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be creeping into the upper-70s and some parts have a shot of seeing 80°. More cloud cover will begin to build in on Tuesday. Most people will stay completely dry on Tuesday, but Wednesday the next system begins to move in. Southerly flow will return pumping more moisture back into the forecast for Wednesday, and scattered showers will begin bubbling up. Our next cold front is set to push through on Thursday bringing widespread rain into the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

