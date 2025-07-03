Mom wants answers two years after son killed in hit and run on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Jessie Johnson was killed in a hit-and-run two years ago while riding his motorcycle on Airline Highway and Choctaw Drive. Besides being with his family, riding his bike was one of his favorite things to do.

"He loved riding a motorcycle; he rode his kids on there, had his niece, so it was like the motorcycle was his thing," his mom, Marshal Haynes said.

Johnson, 29, was a father to four kids, two step-children, and the oldest of five children himself. His nickname was Yank, and his mom says he was known for looking out for his family, checking up on them constantly.

According to the one witness in the police report, a pickup truck driver hit Johnson from the side, got out of the vehicle, looked around, then got back in and drove off. No cameras in the area were able to catch the crash, and several weren't working at the time.

"Like on July 2, it has been one of the worst days of my life. I like to stay busy all day," Haynes said.

As Wednesday marks the 2nd anniversary, she wants to make sure his memory stays alive and his legacy lives on.

"I try to keep in touch with my grandkids to keep a part of him going. Every year on his birthday, we do a balloon release over in South Baton Rouge at the Brooks Park. Me, my dad and I put up a balloon release for his birthday," she said.

Haynes is asking for anyone with information to come forward, as she says this would help their family be at peace with the loss of her son.