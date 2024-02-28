Mockler Beverage company expanding into central, southwest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Local beverage company Mockler is expanding to new locations across Louisiana.

Timothy and Patrick Mockler as well as the company president Chris Davis have purchased Southwest Beverage Company, acquiring their three locations in Lake Charles, Alexandria, and Leesville. Staff currently employed with Southwest Beverage Company will not lose their jobs and instead continue to work under the Mockler name.

Mockler Beverage started in Baton Rouge in 1987. Since its establishment, the company has spread into the New Orleans and bayou parishes. With the new acquisition, Mockler will have access to 29 parishes.

"The addition of these new markets brings new talent into our organization. We are excited to share ideas and best practices on how to sell our excellent portfolio of products," said Tim Mockler, Chairman of Mockler Beverage. "Our family got bigger today. We, along with our great suppliers, look forward to servicing the communities of these 11 [new] parishes."