Mobile home total loss after Saturday fire
HAMMOND - Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Old Baton Rouge Highway Saturday.
The mobile home's well was fully involved when Hammond firefighters arrived. Pictures showed the home was a total loss, but firefighters said there were no injuries and the home was unoccupied.
