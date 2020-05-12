Missouri man faces hate crime charges over mosque fire

Image: ABC News

MISSOURI - A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri man on hate crime charges for allegedly committing arson to a mosque last month on the first night of Ramadan.

42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt was arrested for setting the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center on fire back on April 24 and was already facing hate crime charges at the state level.

On April 30, federal prosecutors charged Proffitt with arson while deliberating whether or not the case was indeed a federal hate crime.

Back in 2009, Proffitt was previously jailed when he was charged with first-degree property damage for throwing rocks at the same mosque.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured Proffitt breaking a glass window to enter the building, hours after the start of Ramadan.

The video then showed Proffitt slashing flammable liquid around the building and later ignited it with a fire starter, prosecutors said.