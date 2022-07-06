Mississippi teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle crashes into river

MOSS POINT, Miss. - A teen jumped into the Pascagoula River to save four people when a vehicle drove off an I-10 boat launch.

Three teenage girls were inside the car, which traveled several feet into the river before finally sinking, authorities said.

Corion Evans, 16, said he saw the accident and was determined not to let any of the girls die.

Evans swam out to the vehicle and helped the three girls out and back to shore. He also saved one of the responding police officers, who had started to drown while helping Evans with the rescue effort.

"My legs were so tired after," Evans said. "Anything could have been in that water, though. But I wasn't thinking about it."

All three girls and the police officers Evans rescued are expected to make full recoveries.