Mississippi teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle crashes into river

6 hours 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 6:40 AM July 06, 2022 in News
Source: WLOX
By: Sarah Lawrence

MOSS POINT, Miss. - A teen jumped into the Pascagoula River to save four people when a vehicle drove off an I-10 boat launch. 

Three teenage girls were inside the car, which traveled several feet into the river before finally sinking, authorities said. 

Corion Evans, 16, said he saw the accident and was determined not to let any of the girls die. 

Evans swam out to the vehicle and helped the three girls out and back to shore. He also saved one of the responding police officers, who had started to drown while helping Evans with the rescue effort. 

"My legs were so tired after," Evans said. "Anything could have been in that water, though. But I wasn't thinking about it."

All three girls and the police officers Evans rescued are expected to make full recoveries.

