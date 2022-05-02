Mississippi substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate comments

Photo: WREG-TV

HERNANDO, Miss. - A DeSoto County substitute teacher is under arrest for allegedly making inappropriate remarks.



WREG-TV reports that the teacher was working at Hernando Middle School when he wrote a sexually explicit note to a student. A parent and student filed a complaint with the Hernando Police Department.

The parents told authorities Hudson wrote a note to the student asking to meet for the purpose of "engaging in sexually-explicit conduct."



Officials with the DeSoto County school district say that the teacher was removed from campus and will not be allowed back in any DeSoto school. The teacher worked for Kelly Services, an employment agency that provides substitutes to some school districts.