73°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi substitute teacher arrested for inappropriate comments
HERNANDO, Miss. - A DeSoto County substitute teacher is under arrest for allegedly making inappropriate remarks.
WREG-TV reports that the teacher was working at Hernando Middle School when he wrote a sexually explicit note to a student. A parent and student filed a complaint with the Hernando Police Department.
Trending News
The parents told authorities Hudson wrote a note to the student asking to meet for the purpose of "engaging in sexually-explicit conduct."
Officials with the DeSoto County school district say that the teacher was removed from campus and will not be allowed back in any DeSoto school. The teacher worked for Kelly Services, an employment agency that provides substitutes to some school districts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Garth Brooks calls, Baton Rouge answers with earth-shaking response; LSU seismograph records...
-
Buyers resort to extreme measures in the competitive housing market
-
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
Sports Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC