BRPD: 31-year-old woman wanted for harboring 15-year-old boyfriend who shot her in the face

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman accused of driving her teenage boyfriend across state lines to hide him from police after he shot her in the face.

According to a BRPD arrest warrant filed Wednesday, Charlitria Thomas got into an argument with her 15-year-old boyfriend in December 2025.

During the argument, the teen pulled out two guns and shot Thomas in the jaw with one of them, BRPD said. Thomas was taken to a hospital and intubated due to the severity of her injuries.

Police, still looking for the teen, questioned Thomas once she was in stable condition, but she allegedly told officers she had not seen or heard from him.

After she got out of the hospital, witnesses reported seeing Thomas driving the teenager around in a Hyundai Elantra, police said.

On Dec. 31, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car and found the two inside. The 15-year-old was arrested on outstanding charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, armed robbery and two counts of juvenile in possession of a firearm, as well as additional Mississippi charges.

Thomas is now accused of intentionally keeping information about her boyfriend's whereabouts from police and driving him to Mississippi.

She is wanted for accessory after the fact.