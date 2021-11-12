Mississippi governor ending COVID-19 state of emergency

75°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is ending the state of emergency order put in place during the coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi.

The emergency order was first put into effect on March 14, 2020, a few days after the state reported its first coronavirus case. It enabled the governor to mobilize the Mississippi National Guard to help with COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. The order also authorizes the state’s COVID-19 System of Care Plan, which allows for transfers of patients throughout Mississippi’s health care systems.

It did not implement lockdowns or mask mandates.

Reeves tweeted Thursday that the order would expire Nov. 20.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it is time to end the State of Emergency in Mississippi,” he wrote.

Mississippi, a state with a population of roughly 3 million, has reported close to 10,190 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 46% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, compared to 58% of all Americans, according to the state department of health.

