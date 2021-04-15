Missing Lufkin teen could be in Baton Rouge, police say

UPDATE: Johana has been found safe.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Tx. - The Lufkin Police Department believes a missing 15-year-old girl could be located in Baton Rouge.

Johana Guardado did not attend class at Lufkin High School Monday morning when her mother dropped her off at 8 a.m. She was last seen on surveillance cameras being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy with the license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron gas station near the school.

Police believe Guardado is visiting a friend, and is not in danger.

She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5'1", 170 pounds. Guardado was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants and multicolored checkered Vans sneakers.

Police added into the statement, "Johana, if you are reading this – your mother is worried sick about you and she loves you. Please pick up the phone and let her know where you are and that you are OK."

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936)633-0356, or leave an anonymous tip at (936) 639-TIPS.