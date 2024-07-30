Latest Weather Blog
Person-of-interest involved in Texas Amber Alert in custody; Girl still missing
Update: A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Ariel Anderson is in custody; they name him as a "person-of-interest" who they are talking to, but as of now, no warrant has been issued. Deputies say the missing girl was not with Anderson.
------------------------
HOUSTON, Tex. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl believed to have run away with a 26-year-old man.
Chloie Brewer-Clark, 12, was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday morning in Houston. She was last seen with a man, 26-year-old Ariel Anderson. Anderson is being sought by authorities.
Brewer-Clark's debit or credit card was last pinged at a motel in Baton Rouge.
The two are believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate 310GOE.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department or 911.
