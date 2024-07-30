95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person-of-interest involved in Texas Amber Alert in custody; Girl still missing

33 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 1:54 PM July 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ, KPRC
By: Sarah Lawrence

Update:  A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Ariel Anderson is in custody; they name him as a "person-of-interest" who they are talking to, but as of now, no warrant has been issued.  Deputies say the missing girl was not with Anderson.  

------------------------

HOUSTON, Tex. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl believed to have run away with a 26-year-old man. 

Chloie Brewer-Clark, 12, was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday morning in Houston. She was last seen with a man, 26-year-old Ariel Anderson. Anderson is being sought by authorities. 

Brewer-Clark's debit or credit card was last pinged at a motel in Baton Rouge. 

The two are believed to be traveling in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate 310GOE. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department or 911. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days