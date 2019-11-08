Missing Clark Atlanta University student found dead

Photo: WSB-TV

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that the body of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford was found Friday at a park in DeKalb County.

Shields says investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford's friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordan Jones, and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Baron Brantley. She says one of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford's body was found.

Shields says a motive has not been clearly established but notes that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1.

The police chief says the case has come to "one of the saddest conclusions possible" and Shields apologized to the family.