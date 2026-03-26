Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Monroe

MONROE - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Missing Child Advisory for a 10-year-old in Ouachita Parish.

Jabari Mackey was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his family's home on Barbara Drive in Monroe, according to the State Police alert.

Mackey is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Mackey is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on Mackey's whereabouts is urged to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 329-1200, or dial 911.