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Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Monroe
MONROE - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Missing Child Advisory for a 10-year-old in Ouachita Parish.
Jabari Mackey was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his family's home on Barbara Drive in Monroe, according to the State Police alert.
Mackey is a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Mackey is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.
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Anyone with information on Mackey's whereabouts is urged to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 329-1200, or dial 911.
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