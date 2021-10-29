Missing BR woman with memory loss found in New Roads

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police said Monalita Allen has been found in New Roads, La.

-----

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a person with memory loss who has been missing for a day.

Police said Monalita Allen, 57, was last seen at 4800 Joseph St on July 11. They said she is 5'5" and 186 lbs.

Police said Ms. Allen has a disability and also has memory loss.

Anyone who has seen Monalita Allen or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.