Missing BR woman with memory loss found in New Roads
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police said Monalita Allen has been found in New Roads, La.
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a person with memory loss who has been missing for a day.
Police said Monalita Allen, 57, was last seen at 4800 Joseph St on July 11. They said she is 5'5" and 186 lbs.
Police said Ms. Allen has a disability and also has memory loss.
Anyone who has seen Monalita Allen or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.
