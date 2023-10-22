Missing boy found early Friday morning

Update:

Louisiana State Police have called off the search for a 7-year-old boy that went missing from Zwolle. He was found early Friday morning.

Original Story:

ZWOLLE- Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted.



State Police say Doughtravious Marquise Hudson was last seen on Magnolia Street in Zwolle. Authorities believe he was abducted just before 6 p.m. by two black males. The pair was driving a white SUV with a temporary license plate and a luggage rack on the top.



Hudson is described as a light-skinned black male with black hair and brown eyes. He's approximately 4'5'' tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts with orange stripes.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 or Sgt. Stacey Pearson at 337-962-2605.