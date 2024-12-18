73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 60-year-old with schizophrenia, diabetes found safe

3 hours 54 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2024 Dec 18, 2024 December 18, 2024 1:00 PM December 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man last seen Dec. 14 was found safe, according to deputies.

Trending News

The man reportedly left his home early Saturday morning and left, walking in an unknown direction along Jefferson Highway. He was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days