Missing 13-year-old from Patterson found safe

By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The missing 13-year-old has been found safe as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

PATTERSON — The Louisiana State Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old from Patterson with a medical condition that could cause him to be disoriented.

