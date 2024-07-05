93°
Missed WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi? Watch here!

16 hours 48 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2024 Jul 4, 2024 July 04, 2024 8:44 PM July 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Channel 2 is proud to continue the tradition created by the Manship Family for over 50 years by providing the largest fireworks show in Louisiana with WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi.

The fireworks are available on WBRZ's YouTube channel

WBRZ would like to encourage the public to join us in our annual tradition of honoring our great nation next year when the fireworks display can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River, in Downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen. 

