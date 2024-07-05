93°
Latest Weather Blog
Missed WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi? Watch here!
BATON ROUGE — Channel 2 is proud to continue the tradition created by the Manship Family for over 50 years by providing the largest fireworks show in Louisiana with WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi.
The fireworks are available on WBRZ's YouTube channel.
Trending News
WBRZ would like to encourage the public to join us in our annual tradition of honoring our great nation next year when the fireworks display can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River, in Downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trips with Falon Brown: Ponchatoula
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
-
Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season