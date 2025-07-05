95°
Minor injuries reported after car struck by train on Florida Boulevard in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN — A car was struck by a train in Livingston Parish on Saturday afternoon, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Edna Kitchen Road, officials said.
A person suffered minor injuries according to LPSO.
No other information was immediately available.
