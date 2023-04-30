81°
Minor injuries reported after 18-wheeler overturns on I-12 near Hammond
HAMMOND - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-12 near Hammond Sunday morning.
The incident happened on I-12 near I-55 in Hammond around 11 a.m.
The driver walked away with only minor injuries, sources say.
It is unknown if traffic conditions have been impacted at this time.
