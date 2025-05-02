79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get gently-used clothes

1 hour 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 3:08 PM May 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The "Soul Spot," a place for homeless people to take a hot shower and pick up gently-used clothing, had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The facility, located at Ministry of New Life Church on Eddie Robinson Drive, is a place of encouragement, Pastor Elvin Augustus said. 

"I believe that compassion is seeing a need and doing something about that need," Pastor Elvin Augustus said.

The showers for men will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while showers for women will be available on Wednesday at the same times.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days