Mid City drive-thru testing center reopens to select patients, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Health reports that as of Thursday morning, East Baton Rouge Parish has a total of three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

To treat those who become infected and curtail the further spread of the virus, the Mid City testing site will resume operations Thursday, but only for patients who had orders fazed prior to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18.

Please keep in mind that the orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s physician. Anyone with written orders will not be admitted.

The center was briefly closed earlier this week, after healthcare workers at the center reported running out of testing kits. This situation has since been remedied and the aforementioned patients will be seen first to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the EBR community are tested immediately.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Community Testing Site at Baton Rouge General is the result of a collaborative initiative between EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and a group of local physicians.

It is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics. The test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics. The testing site has relieved pressure on hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, which are also administering COVID-19 tests.

Nearly 500 tests have been administered since the community testing site became operational on Monday. 115 tests were administered Wednesday.