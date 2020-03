OLOL opens new coronavirus testing centers in capital area

GONZALES - Our Lady of the Lake has opened a pair of new coronavirus testing centers in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes as the area reports its first cases.

The centers opened Wednesday at Our Lady of the Lake on Highway 30 and Our Lady of the Lake on Essen Lane.

Testing will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those looking to get tested will need a referral from an OLOL physician.