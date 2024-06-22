Latest Weather Blog
Metro Council members to announce lawsuit over new district map Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Multiple East Baton Rouge Metro Council members will announce a lawsuit regarding how the parish's new district map set to take effect in 2025 violates the Voting Rights Act Wednesday.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit will include Baton Rouge Metro Council Members Cleve Dunn, Jr., Chauna Banks, Darryl Hurst, Lamont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, and others.
Plaintiffs believe the new map dilutes voting strength by “packing” large numbers of Black voters into a few majority-Black council districts. They also claim the new map packs more than 68.5% of the Parish’s Black registered voters into 42% of the Parish’s Metro Council districts.
Additionally, they claim white residents have been declining in numbers in Baton Rouge and are no longer the majority, but the new map would create an additional majority-white council district and increase white control of the Metro Council.
The group plans to hold a press conference announcing the filing at the steps of Baton Rouge City Hall on Wednesday, June 26. The lawsuit has not yet been filed.
