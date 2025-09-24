75°
Metro Council authorizes tax for LSU, Southern University economic development districts

Wednesday, September 24 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council voted to authorize two taxes for LSU and Southern University's economic development districts.

Both collect a 1% sales tax and a 1% occupancy tax, beginning on Oct. 1. 

Initially, the vote on the collection was supposed to take place in August, but an oversight by the Metro Council led to a delay.

State lawmakers established economic development districts for the areas around LSU and Southern in 2023.

