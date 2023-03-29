Latest Weather Blog
Men wanted for kidnapping, armed robbery after potentially gang-related attack in Darrow
DARROW - Deputies are searching for two men allegedly connected to an armed robbery and gunfire in Ascension Parish, suggesting that the suspects may be tied to gang activity.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching for Calvin Adams III and Kevin Ross Jr. after law enforcement responded to report of a shooting near Galaxy and Neptune Boulevards in Darrow around 9 a.m. Monday.
Detectives found multiple spent shell casings and "other evidence" indicating a shooting had happened, but no injuries were reported. No injuries were reported, but deputies learned Adams and Ross allegedly orchestrated a "targeted attack" on a male victim.
The two men have warrants for their arrests for multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and patterns of criminal street gang activity.
Anyone with information about the incident or the men's whereabouts is encouraged to call authorities at (225) 344-7867.
