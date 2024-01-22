Men arrested for NYE celebratory gunfire have extensive criminal gun records, one already out on bond

BATON ROUGE - Following WBRZ's report on several videos of New Year's Eve 'celebratory gunfire', five people have been arrested.

Treylen Williams and Jaquael Robinson, both 18, along with 21-year-old Tige O'Conner, and two 17-year-olds are now booked with multiple felony charges.

What may look like young adults having some reckless fun is not a joke to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

"Those individuals weren't shooting the guns in the air. They weren't shooting them into the ground. They were shooting them into houses in the area," Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

When WBRZ went to the scene on N 47th and Odell streets earlier this month, we found more than 50 spent rounds and dozens of bullet holes in buildings including a church's daycare center.

Though no one in the neighborhood wanted to talk then, police say residents were terrified that night.

"We got reports that they were falling on the floor inside their home in fear of being struck by a bullet that was flying from those weapons."

A shot spotter recorded over 100 fired rounds in the area that night.

The group of five are facing different charges from possession of a machine gun to criminal damage to property and for most of them, it's not their first time.

"Those individuals have been involved in multiple crimes."

According to arrest records, O'Conner was arrested in 2019 for armed robbery. Robinson was actually released on bond just a few days before New Year's for aggravated assault charges, and Williams was arrested for armed robbery in August. Williams was also being investigated for other gun charges.

Despite his criminal history, Williams bonded out on these most recent charges within 24 hours.

"This person was seen with the altered handgun and this person we know for sure has been involved in multiple violent crimes and just criminal activity in and around Baton Rouge."

As for where the group likely got the guns—BRPD says the majority are stolen out of cars. Ordinary handguns are then illegally modified to fire dozens of bullets.

"They are going online and reaching out to individuals for the switch—the item that is used to modify the weapons."

According to BRPD, Williams was buying Glock switches off the dark web from China and trying to sell them in Baton Rouge. His bond was set at $58,000.

According to jail records, Robinson and O'Conner are still in jail as of Monday. BRPD says they are expecting to arrest more people who were involved soon.