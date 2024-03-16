Memorial services for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco held Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco is being honored at multiple events in Baton Rouge and Lafayette this week.

A family spokesperson said the state's first female governor died Sunday afternoon.

Blanco was honored in an interfaith service at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge at 10 a.m. Thursday. Following the service, Blanco was brought up the Capitol’s front steps, lined with former staff, visiting dignitaries, former and current cabinet members, and her family.

Her casket was later carried up the steps by her former protective detail in State Police and the National Guard. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Blanco's body will lie in state in front of the closed Senate doors. Senate President John Alario and Speaker Taylor Barras approved the request.

The general public will be able to pay their respects by entering the Capitol from the breezeway entrances on the ground floor, then be directed to the House stairwell to walk up to the Rotunda.

Any handicapped/disabled/elderly will be able to use the main elevators.

The general public will be moved toward the House double doors to registration books on the Sergeant at Arms tables to sign if they wish, and there will be a video screen and projector displaying images in the House Rotunda front corner.

There will also be public visitations in Lafayette on Friday and Saturday. Her burial will follow Saturday’s visitation.