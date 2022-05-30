Memorial Day PM Forecast: More clouds moving in overnight, Monitoring a tropical disturbance

Plenty of sunshine during the day, and dodging afternoon showers.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: More clouds moving in overnight tonight. We will start to cool down into the low-70s but the humidity will be sticking around. Waking up Tuesday morning feeling on the sticky side. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the 90s. An afternoon shower is possible but not everyone will see rain.

Up Next: Not much change in the forecast as we head into the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to increase into the low 90s throughout the week. The humidity starts to increase as well making a few stray showers possible in the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor plans be sure you are keeping an eye on the radar, so you do not get caught off guard by one of these afternoon showers. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Saturday. Some people will go without seeing any showers this week, but everyone will be feeling the humidity. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics:

Near the Yucatan Peninsula: A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop

across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will be possible across southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize through the week. This is NOT expected to impact south Louisiana.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days...low...40 percent.