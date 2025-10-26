79°
Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. host blood drive as part of initiative to save lives

Sunday, October 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

BATON ROUGE— Four local chapters of the Delta Sigma Sorority Inc. Alumnae Chapters are hosting a blood drive as part of their initiative to help save lives and address the blood supply shortage in the Capital region.

The Baker Zachary Alumnae Chapter, the Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter, the Baton Rouge Sigma Chapter and the Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter are hosting a cluster blood drive event at the 13th Gate on Tuesday, October 28.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt, a free skip-the-line upgrade with the purchase of a general admission 13th Gate ticket with proof of donation, and most importantly, the opportunity to make a difference in their community.

Members of the organization say one pint of blood can save up to three lives. 

