Members of a community near site of planned Hyundai steel mill oppose it

MODESTE— After the much-celebrated announcement of a multibillion dollar Hyundai steel mill to be built in Ascension Parish, some residents aren't feeling so festive.

The announcement last week came from the White House, with President Donald Trump, Governor Jeff Landry and much of the state's Congressional delegation in attendance. Back in Louisiana, local officials watched as a group and lauded the deal as transformational for Ascension Parish.

Ashley Gaignard, the founder of Rural Roots Louisiana, said she is concerned about additional dangers.

“With the expansions of all the plants that’s coming, especially the ammonia plants that’s coming, and a new steel plant, besides worrying about the carcinogen chemicals we already deal with now, we’ll have to deal with metal. My concern is the population will decrease,” she said.

State officials said this plant is bringing more than 1,300 direct jobs to the area, and about 4,100 indirect jobs boosting infrastructure.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, who represents the area, called it "a major milestone fortifying America's manufacturing future."

The plant will be built on 1,700 acres of land at the RiverPlex MegaPark on the west bank of the Mississippi River.

Also along the riverbank is Modeste, a tiny community with a significant number of elderly and disabled people.

Some residents say they do not want the plant near their homes.

"How many of the Modeste community told you it's a yes, it's a go? Did the people tell you yes? That's who you represent," she said. "And if they didn’t give you the yes, you just broke every loyalty – every loyal commitment you made to that community. You broke that when you said yes without their yes.”

Gaignard said she does not believe this plant will benefit the community.

"That steel plant is still not safe. The chemical plants are not safe. The ammonia plants are not safe. And that's all they want to bring to West Ascension, and that's what I want to know - have we been redlined for these plants?," Gaignard asked.

She said she will strategize with members of the community to amplify their voices.

"They have failed to represent us in a way to show us that they care about us, so we're going to take our own voice back and we're going to fight for ourselves," she said.