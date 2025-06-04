Members of 2019 LSU Football team reunite in Baton Rouge for Joe Burrow Foundation fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow and other members of the 2019 National Championship-winning LSU Football team reunited in Baton Rouge over the weekend to raise money for the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The foundation held its inaugural Burrow's Tiger Tee-Off on Saturday at TopGolf. Money raised from the event will directly support the Louisiana community through food education programs and a new community rescue kitchen.

“I am thankful to all of the donors and supporters that came out this evening,” Burrow said. “It means a lot to give back to a community that has given me so much already. Baton Rouge will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Joe Burrow, his parents, tight end Thaddeus Moss, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves and more attended the event to support.

“We are so excited to reunite with our friends in Baton Rouge,” Joe's mother, Robin Burrow, said. “When we started this Foundation, Joe really wanted to make sure we included all of the places that really made him who he is. LSU was his home away from home, and really where he became Joe Burrow, so launching this event here feels incredibly meaningful for our entire family.”