Mazzy Star's David Roback dies at 61

2 hours 39 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 7:25 AM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: Pitchfork
By: WBRZ Staff
David Roback Photo: Mazzy Star

David Roback, the producer and multi-instrumentalist who co-founded Mazzy Star alongside Hope Sandoval, has died.

Pitchfork reports that Roback's death was confirmed by a representative for the band. A cause of death has yet to be announced. 

Roback was a key figure in the Los Angeles Paisley Underground scene of neo-psychedelia in the 1980's and played in bands such as Rain Parade and Opal. 

The first album from Mazzy Star, She Hangs Brightly, was released in 1990. The follow-up, 1993’s So Tonight That I Might See, featured what would be the band’s biggest hit, “Fade Into You.”

Roback was 61 years old.

