Mazzy Star's David Roback dies at 61
David Roback, the producer and multi-instrumentalist who co-founded Mazzy Star alongside Hope Sandoval, has died.
Pitchfork reports that Roback's death was confirmed by a representative for the band. A cause of death has yet to be announced.
Roback was a key figure in the Los Angeles Paisley Underground scene of neo-psychedelia in the 1980's and played in bands such as Rain Parade and Opal.
The first album from Mazzy Star, She Hangs Brightly, was released in 1990. The follow-up, 1993’s So Tonight That I Might See, featured what would be the band’s biggest hit, “Fade Into You.”
Roback was 61 years old.
