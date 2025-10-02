87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor's office launches parish-wide photography contest, winners to be featured on parish website

1 hour 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 11:13 AM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge encourages residents to "capture the spirit" of the community with ImaginEBR, a photo campaign created to display the beauty, culture, and character of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Community members can submit up to five photographs for consideration for the official City-Parish website's redesign, with full accreditation to the selected artist. 

“This campaign is an opportunity to see our parish through the eyes of the people who call it home,” Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. The contest is open to all East Baton Rouge Parish residents.

Trending News

Submissions open on Oct. 2 and will close on Nov. 1. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days