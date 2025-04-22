69°
Mayor-President Sid Edwards' father died Sunday

2 hours 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 9:32 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emile Edwards, the father of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards, died Sunday. He was 84. 

Sid Edwards shared the news on his social media pages Monday, saying, "Honoring the life of my dad, Emile Lobrano Edwards a true hero in every sense. Your legacy of strength and love lives on in us. My family and I appreciate all the prayers and support."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. 

