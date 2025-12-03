52°
Mayor-President Sid Edwards cancels plans to merge EMS and fire department
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards has canceled the city's plans to merge its fire department and EMS services into one agency, he said at a Wednesday press conference.
Edwards announced the merger proposal in June with the intention "to create a more unified and responsive emergency services system.”
Similar fire department and EMS mergers have been seen in cities all over the country. Critics of Baton Rouge's plan called it a "money grab."
