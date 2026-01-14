Mayor-President Sid Edwards addresses safety, changes to security at city hall

BATON ROUGE - Changes to security at Baton Rouge City Hall are drawing questions from some Metro Council members following recent budget cuts to the constables' office.

After these changes, at least one council member has expressed concerns about safety in general at City Hall.

"Nowhere you go is it any different. Safety is a must-do activity, so yes, we do need safety at the city hall," Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.

WBRZ asked Mayor-President Sid Edwards if City Hall is safe.

"I think it's safe, but it's kind of a trick question, okay? Because what is safe? You know, what is completely safe? So you control the controllables, and that's what we're working on." Edwards said.

Constable Terrica Williams said discussions are ongoing with the mayor's office to restore funding for her office.

"We've been working together, trying to get it all resolved. I mean, it's just a lot. So much has happened in the last few weeks. It's a lot, but we are trying," she said.

Edwards said that while the security setup may look different, measures are in place that the public may not immediately see.

"We've got things working right now that people don't know about, you feel me," he said.