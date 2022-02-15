Mayor Broome to speak at community crime review meeting

36°
4 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 24 2017 Apr 24, 2017 April 24, 2017 4:07 PM April 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Hope Zone will host a public community crime review meeting Monday afternoon.

The meeting will discuss crime in the area and will begin at 6 p.m. at BREC Saia Park. 

Speakers expected to attend are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Dr. Juan Barthelemy, assistant professor of social work at LSU; Sgt. Riley Harbor of the Baton Rouge Police Department; and Will Morris, assistant district attorney.

A question and answer period will follow.

