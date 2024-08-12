95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mayfair Laboratory School closed for elementary students Tuesday due to electrical issues

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Mayfair Laboratory School will be closed Tuesday for elementary students due to electrical problems in the school's K-5 classrooms.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials told WBRZ a blown circuit breaker caused electrical and A/C outages. 

Officials say they are working to make repairs and expect to have the school back open on Wednesday.

