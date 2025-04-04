Massive sinkhole opens in backyard, property owner concerned there's no solution

BAKER - A concrete-lined canal is failing and swallowing up one man's property. For over two decades, Mr. James has been watching his yard wash away.

"I'm doomed," he said.

He lives off of Magnolia Drive in Baker and his property backs up to Baker Canal. He moved into the house in 2000 and two years later identified a spot along his fence line that was disappearing. He started throwing any debris he could find into the hole to stop it from eroding, but more sinkholes formed.

"It's just getting deeper and deeper," said James.

He's fought tooth and nail trying to stop the erosion, calling the City of Baker, the City-Parish, and elected officials.

"Me and my wife wrote letters to senators and congressman, we had one reply back from Mary Landrieu and she said when they build the Diversion Canal they'd bring the dirt over and fill this in... I'm still waiting," said James.

Baker Canal was built in the late 1960s under the Woody Dumas administration. There are large sections of the canal that are broken up and eroding the dirt underneath. Mr. James says the trouble really started after the 2016 flood. That's when a large hole formed and since has swallowed trees and at least 30 feet of his property. The hole can fit several cars inside.

Since no one else has helped him, Mr. James has thrown every piece of debris he can find into these holes to stop the erosion.

"I threw everything in there I ain't gonna lie to you," he said.

He was given a load of dirt from Baker and two barricades. That was a long time ago and that load of dirt is long gone and the barricades have both fallen deep into the hole below.

Mr. James says his grandchildren aren't allowed to play in the yard. He's considering putting up a new fence and forgoing several feet of his property, but wonders how long before that falls into the canal too. He'd like to downsize soon, but worries that he'd have trouble selling because of the land erosion.

"I'm doomed; if I sold this house tomorrow I'd have to put that fence up just to sell my house and look at the land I'm going to lose if I put up that fence," said James.

The City-Parish says it's aware of the issue and is looking into what can be done. The parish has been aware of the issue for several years. James says he has been told before that there is no funding to tackle the job.