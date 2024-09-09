Mary Olive Pierson, noted Baton Rouge attorney, dies at 80

BATON ROUGE — Noted Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who most recently represented East Baton Rouge in its effort to void the creation of the new city of St. George, died Monday after a long illness. She was 80.

Pierson's office confirmed the death. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also noted her passing.

"In recent years, Mary Olive was the lead attorney in the litigation challenging the incorporation of St. George. She represented the parish for nearly 10 years leading up to the recent decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court," Broome said.

"To say Ollie was one of a kind would be understating her uniqueness. Mary Olive Pierson was a passionate advocate for her clients and a fierce and loyal friend. I was lucky enough to be both a client and friend, and I want to thank her for her service to our community and her friendship."