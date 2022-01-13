53°
Marriott buys Starwood, becoming world's largest chain

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 23 2016 Sep 23, 2016 September 23, 2016 7:26 AM September 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ABC News

NEW YORK - Several of the best-known names in travel are now united in one hotel company.

Marriott International closed Friday morning on its $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, bringing together its Marriott, Courtyard and Ritz Carlton brands with Starwood's Sheraton, Westin, W and St. Regis properties.

In total, 30 hotel brands now fall under the Marriott umbrella to create the largest hotel chain in the world with more than 5,800 properties and 1.1 million rooms in more than 110 countries. That's more than 1 out of every 15 hotel rooms around the globe.

Marriott now eclipses Hilton Worldwide's 773,000 rooms and the 766,000 that are part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group family, according to STR, a firm that tracks hotel data.

