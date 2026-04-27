Markel Lee's past involvement in Baton Rouge violence prevention program draws renewed attention

BATON ROUGE — A program meant to prevent violence in Baton Rouge is now on hold following city-parish budget cuts, and questions are growing about what its loss could mean for the community.

The Baton Rouge Community Street Team, once involving Markel Lee, who is now accused in the Mall of Louisiana shooting, is no longer active under the Edwards administration following cuts tied to Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ budget reductions.

The program was designed to connect high-risk residents with resources, including jobs, housing assistance and counseling, with the goal of reducing violence through early intervention.

Advocates say the focus should be on prevention, not just responding after a crime occurs.

“We should speak to the data. The data shows that these programs work,” Michael McClanahan said.

He also emphasized the importance of engaging directly with people in need of services.

“If you don't talk to them and put what you think they want or want what they need, you'll miss the boat,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan warned that failing to fund prevention programs could have long-term consequences.

“If you don't fund programs for young people, you give them something to do, you give them structure, to expand their horizon...they'll be raping, robbing, killing you 10, 15 years down the road,” he said.

In a statement, the Street Team’s director said:

“When we were able to work with him, and provide not just services but true care… things were different.”

District Attorney Hillar Moore said programs like the Street Team can be effective, but only if properly supported and structured.

“The proper street teams, depending on how they're organized, can surely have a significant impact,” Moore said.

He also stressed that responsibility for change must be shared.

“But we've said that so many times that this is enough. We have to stop now. Well, when are we going to stop? When are people going to change? Because it can not come from the top down as the government. We have to do our part,” Moore said.

Advocates say reinvesting in prevention programs could be key to stopping future violence before it starts.