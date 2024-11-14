Maringouin man accused of stealing crossbow scope from sportsman's store arrested

MARINGOUIN — A Maringouin man accused of stealing a crossbow scope from a sportsman's store in West Baton Rouge Parish was arrested Thursday.

Hunter Gunn, 37, was arrested on felony theft charges by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gunn is accused of going into the sportsman's store on Oct. 25 and removing the scope from a crossbow, placed it in his pocket and leaving without paying. He then left in a truck, deputies added.