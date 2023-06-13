94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mandeville Police Department back open after apparent suicide in lobby Monday

1 hour 15 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 13 2023 Jun 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 3:56 PM June 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MANDEVILLE - The Mandeville Police Department building is back open after someone may have committed suicide in the lobby. 

A post made by the department says officers are investigating the death that happened in the front lobby. Officers said it appears to be a suicide, but the cause and manner of death have not been officially determined by the coroner's office. 

The person who died was not an employee. 

Trending News

No more information is immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days