Latest Weather Blog
Man who was being loaded into ambulance when it was hit by 18-wheeler recovering, family says
BATON ROUGE - A man who was being loaded into an ambulance right before an 18-wheeler slammed into the emergency vehicle is recovering from his injuries.
Family of Nathan Williams said that he was driving to work when he experienced extreme pain and had to pull over along I-12 in Walker. Williams called for help and was being examined by paramedics on the side of the interstate.
When he was being loaded into the ambulance to head to a hospital, an 18-wheeler hit the vehicle and William's truck. Five people were hurt in the crash.
William's family says Nathan is in his third year of chemotherapy treatment for Stage IV Follicular Lymphoma. Now, he's needing treatment for a severely fractured and dislocated leg, as well.
Trending News
His family has set up a fundraiser for Nathan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity