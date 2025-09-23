87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man who was being loaded into ambulance when it was hit by 18-wheeler recovering, family says

57 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 2:50 PM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who was being loaded into an ambulance right before an 18-wheeler slammed into the emergency vehicle is recovering from his injuries. 

Family of Nathan Williams said that he was driving to work when he experienced extreme pain and had to pull over along I-12 in Walker. Williams called for help and was being examined by paramedics on the side of the interstate.

When he was being loaded into the ambulance to head to a hospital, an 18-wheeler hit the vehicle and William's truck. Five people were hurt in the crash. 

William's family says Nathan is in his third year of chemotherapy treatment for Stage IV Follicular Lymphoma. Now, he's needing treatment for a severely fractured and dislocated leg, as well. 

His family has set up a fundraiser for Nathan. 

